Outdoor photo exhibition in Sibiu takes visitors on a journey through EU's cultural heritage

An outdoor exhibition named Another Europe, which is presented by the Austrian Cultural Forum Bucharest in collaboration with EUNIC Romania, the European Commission Representation in Romania and the Municipality of Sibiu, will be organized on the pedestrian street Nicolae Bălcescu in Sibiu between April 18 and May 16.

The exhibition, which presents 28 large photos – one for each EU Member State, will be organized on the occasion of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the EU Summit that will take place in Sibiu on May 9.

The large photos will be installed on concrete benches specifically designed for this purpose. They will take visitors on a journey through Europe’s diverse cultural heritage, focusing on themes and situations that are not only part of the national identities of the member countries but also of the common European cultural heritage: from concrete elements such as monuments, buildings and places to relatively ephemeral social aspects such as childhood, landscape, work, family, literature and traditions.

More details are available here.

(Photo source: the organizers; photo credit Christopher Gunson)