Bucharest animation festival brings horror productions for opening weekend

Several unconventional and horror films will be screened during the first weekend of animation festival Anim’est, which takes place in Bucharest between September 29 and October 8.

The films will be screened in the sections Trippy Animation Night, on September 29, and Creepy Animation Night, on September 30.

The Trippy Animation Night section is curated by Dutch Michael Helmerhorst and includes a selection of psychedelic videos and shocking commercials. The program is meant for an over-18 audience. Sideshow Freaks, Drug Abuse & Other Experiments, Dark City Dames and Splatter & Gore are some of the sub-themes of this year’s edition, which kicks off on September 29, starting 23:00 at Cinemateca Eforie.

The Creepy Animation Night section includes a selection of terrifying stories told with the help of diverse animation techniques such as stop motion, 2D, 3D or cut-out. The screenings will be preceded by a performance combining classic and electronic music. The section, also for an over-18 public, starts on September 30, at 24:00 at Cinemateca Eforie and at Elivire Popesco cinema.

Tickets for the Trippy Animation Night cost RON 15 (EUR 3), while those for the Creepy Animation Night cost RON 30 (EUR 6.5) at Cinemateca Eforie and RON 20 (EUR 4) at Elivire Popesco cinema. Festival passes cost RON 150 (EUR 11). They are available online at eventbook.ro.

The program of the festival is available here.

