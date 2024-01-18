Romania’s communications watchdog asks for TikTok to be banned from state employees’ phones

Pavel Popescu, vice president of Romania’s communications watchdog ANCOM, recently said during an interview that TikTok should be banned from state employees’ phones because it uses data negatively.

“I recommend to all Romanians not to install TikTok. There is clear evidence that this app uses data in a negative way,” Popescu told Digi24.

“TikTok is a national security problem. It is not just a harmful application, but more than that, there is technical evidence that data is being sent and used on servers by other governments. In Romania, there have been very clear recommendations regarding the use of this application,” he added.

The official also said that Romania should ban TikTok from government phones. Countries like Australia, Canada, Belgium, Denmark, New Zealand, and Norway already made the move, with India banning the app nationally.

“We need courage and more than any technical argument, as a father, I tell you that social platforms have turned into a sea of content almost impossible to manage. And not just TikTok. [...] A child who has the dexterity to do anything on the internet is exposed to very explicit sexual content on any platform, not to mention explicit language,” Pavel Popescu said.

(Photo source: Prykhodov | Dreamstime.com)