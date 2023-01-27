Cinema

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian filmmaker Anca Damian, guest of honor at Animation First Festival in New York

27 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Award-winning Romanian filmmaker Anca Damian is guest of honor at the Animation First Festival in New York, the only festival in the US dedicated to francophone animation, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in New York announced. The festival, presented by the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF), runs from January 27 through January 29.

Anca Damian will premiere her most recent film, the mixed media animated feature The Island, at the Animation First Festival in New York on Sunday, January 29. A Q&A will follow the screening.

Moreover, the Romanian filmmaker will present the augmented reality exhibition In Search of Paradise at the FIAF Tinker Auditorium on January 28-29.

The Island is Anca Damian's seventh feature film, while In Search of Paradise marks her first new media project.

The project is dedicated to the celebration of 30 years since Romania became a full member of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, ICR New York said.

The Animation First Festival presents six feature-length animated films and six short film clips totaling 65 productions, alongside conversations with directors and filmmakers, but also new media exhibitions, lectures and masterclasses held at various universities in New York. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ICR New York)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Cinema

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian filmmaker Anca Damian, guest of honor at Animation First Festival in New York

27 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Award-winning Romanian filmmaker Anca Damian is guest of honor at the Animation First Festival in New York, the only festival in the US dedicated to francophone animation, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in New York announced. The festival, presented by the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF), runs from January 27 through January 29.

Anca Damian will premiere her most recent film, the mixed media animated feature The Island, at the Animation First Festival in New York on Sunday, January 29. A Q&A will follow the screening.

Moreover, the Romanian filmmaker will present the augmented reality exhibition In Search of Paradise at the FIAF Tinker Auditorium on January 28-29.

The Island is Anca Damian's seventh feature film, while In Search of Paradise marks her first new media project.

The project is dedicated to the celebration of 30 years since Romania became a full member of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, ICR New York said.

The Animation First Festival presents six feature-length animated films and six short film clips totaling 65 productions, alongside conversations with directors and filmmakers, but also new media exhibitions, lectures and masterclasses held at various universities in New York. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ICR New York)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years