RO fiscal administration body expands monitoring of local accounts and payments

In addition to monitoring the accounts and operations reported by the credit institutions, to prevent terrorism financing and money laundering, Romania's National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) will also have access to the operations of the digital currency issuers, the exchanges that intermediate digital currency operations and the payment operators, Ziarul Financiar reported.

All data will be included in the electronic fiscal register with bank accounts and IBAN-identified payment.

Thus, ANAF will start the surveillance of the money circuit in Romania and identify possible attempts to launder money or finance terrorist activities.

ANAF stresses that institutions that conduct criminal investigations also use the data.

The new provisions granting ANAF extended rights to monitor the money circuit in Romania were recently introduced in the Fiscal Procedure Code and started applying on January 11.

(Photo: Henning Marquardt/ Dreamstime)

