Former CTP Romania country manager joins CBRE

Romanian Ana Dumitrache, the former country manager of CTP Invest, the biggest owner of logistics space in Romania, has joined CBRE, one of the biggest real estate consultancy firms on the local market. She will lead the company’s investment department.

According to CBRE, Romania’s macroeconomic indicators are still very attractive for real estate investments, both in Bucharest and in other big cities.

CBRE Romania saw revenues of EUR 10 million in 2017. The company says it is market leader on office and logistics transactions and manages 320,000 sqm of retail spaces and over 90,000 sqm of office spaces on the local market.

(photo source: LinkedIn)