Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/19/2021 - 09:00
Business

RO electro-IT retailer Altex confirms "shopping event" in November

19 October 2021
Altex, the largest electro-IT retailer by turnover, announced that it would organize the Black Friday event in November, for a longer period of time, as happened in previous years, Economica.net reported.

There will be no particular Black Friday day - but in the past, the company used to compete with eMAG (the biggest online retailer) that organize such one-day shopping events (on November 12 this year).

"We are preparing a shopping event in November, which is addressed to all customers and includes all product categories. We have secured enough stocks both online and in Altex and Media Galaxy stores across the country for a long enough period so that customers have an equal chance of purchasing the product they want. The products will be able to be purchased and picked up from stores or online with home delivery," said Raul Filip, Altex Procurement Director. He did not specify exactly the duration of the campaign, which will be communicated by the company later.

(Photo: Pixabay)

