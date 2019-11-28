Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/28/2019 - 08:42
Justice
Romania’s former anti-organized crime chief prosecutor sentenced to four years in jail
28 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Former chief prosecutor of Romania’s Directorate for Combatting Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), Alina Bica, received a final four-year jail sentence, on Wednesday, November 27, for having favored local businessman Ovidiu Tender, Hotnews.ro reported.

Bica, a fugitive from Romania, reportedly living in Costa Rica, will become an internationally wanted person, according to procedures.

The sentence ruled by the first court, challenged by the former DIICOT head, was maintained on November 27.

In the first instance, Bica was also sentenced to 4 years in prison, but the execution of the sentence was suspended following a decision of the Constitutional Court regarding the unlawful composition of the panels of 5 judges from the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

According to the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), in 2013, Ovidiu Tender asked Bica for support in getting only a suspended sentence in a fraud case related to the privatization of the Rafo refinery. In exchange for material benefits, Bica instructed her subordinates from DIICOT to ask in court for a suspended sentence for tender, according to DNA prosecutors.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/28/2019 - 08:42
Justice
Romania’s former anti-organized crime chief prosecutor sentenced to four years in jail
28 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Former chief prosecutor of Romania’s Directorate for Combatting Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), Alina Bica, received a final four-year jail sentence, on Wednesday, November 27, for having favored local businessman Ovidiu Tender, Hotnews.ro reported.

Bica, a fugitive from Romania, reportedly living in Costa Rica, will become an internationally wanted person, according to procedures.

The sentence ruled by the first court, challenged by the former DIICOT head, was maintained on November 27.

In the first instance, Bica was also sentenced to 4 years in prison, but the execution of the sentence was suspended following a decision of the Constitutional Court regarding the unlawful composition of the panels of 5 judges from the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

According to the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), in 2013, Ovidiu Tender asked Bica for support in getting only a suspended sentence in a fraud case related to the privatization of the Rafo refinery. In exchange for material benefits, Bica instructed her subordinates from DIICOT to ask in court for a suspended sentence for tender, according to DNA prosecutors.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 November 2019
Sports
Romania’s U21 manager takes over as coach of the national football team
26 November 2019
Social
MagicHome, a shelter for parents of children with cancer, opens in Bucharest
26 November 2019
Politics
Who is Marcel Ciolacu, tipped to be the next leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party?
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s PSD leader, not willing to step down from party helm after major defeat in presidential elections
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Current president scores historic win but says war is not over
24 November 2019
Sports
UPDATE: Romanian tennis star Simona Halep denies engagement reports
24 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Over 9 mln Romanians vote in the country
22 November 2019
Business
Romania, sixth-biggest wine producer in EU, exports less wine than Denmark, Austria or Bulgaria

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40