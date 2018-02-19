Local liquor producer buys big hotel in Sinaia

Alexandrion group, the biggest liquor producer in Romania, bought the New Montana hotel in Sinaia last year. This is the first step in the group’s strategy to develop a hotel chain in Romania with some ten units, according to the group’s founder and president Nawaf Salameh.

He said the group paid “several million euros” for the hotel in Sinaia, which had some 60,000 clients in 2017, local Trendshrb.ro reported.

This year, the group targets to reach a traffic of some 100,000 people, including guests and people participating in private and corporate events.

New Montana is a four-star hotel with 360 accommodation places. The company has 120 employees and had a turnover of EUR 2.6 million in 2016. The hotel’s new owner plans to modernize it in the next three years and open various new attractions in addition to the indoor semi Olympic pool, such as a night club with live music, a new gourmet restaurant and a sky bar.

The hotel has recruited Marco Magri, who previously worked for Athenee Palace Hilton, to coordinate the gastronomy part, and Nicolae Rosca, the former sales manager of the Ramada Majestic hotel in Bucharest, to coordinate the sales and marketing operations.

Alexandrion group, founded by Syrian-born investor Nawaf Salameh, is the biggest liquor producer in Romania, with two factories in Ploiesti and Radauti. The group, which had sales of EUR 33 million in 2016, announced last year that it would invest USD 100 million in a distillery in the US.

(photo source: Hotel New Montana Sinaia on Facebook)