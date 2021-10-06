Italian Alerion Clean Power develops 14.3MW PV parks in Romania

Italian green energy group Alerion Clean Power announced that it acquired three photovoltaic plants currently under construction in Romania, with a total installed capacity of approximately 14.3MW.

The Italian investor had already hired in May local wind farm expert Monsson Alma for the development of three wind farms with a combined capacity of 350MW.

Construction of the three acquired plants is expected to be completed by October 2021.

This transaction is part of the collaboration agreement with the company PV Project RO for the development of photovoltaic plants in Romania, which envisages the construction of photovoltaic plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 200 MW in Romania by 2023.

The authorization process for the plants under development is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

The agreement will allow Alerion to accelerate the growth in a market with very large growth perspectives, thanks also to the renewable development plans promoted by the Romanian government.

(Photo: Pixabay)

