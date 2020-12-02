Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 13:45
Eco
Air pollution: Street protest planned for this Friday in Bucharest
12 February 2020
The Fridays For Future Romania movement and Climate Strike Romania have decided to organize a street protest in Bucharest this Friday, February 14, against the worrying levels of air pollution in Romanian cities.

The environment activists want the Bucharest City Hall and the Environment Ministry to take urgent action to reduce air pollution.

“The protest comes amid an alarming increase of pollution in big cities, combined with insufficient data transmitted by the authorities on air pollution. All citizens are welcome to join the march to send a clear message to the authorities: we want the pollution problem solved and we demand urgent action,” reads the press release announcing the protest.

The organizers propose solutions such as sustainable transport (fleet of 100% electric buses, bicycle lanes and pedestrian infrastructure development), green spaces and adequate monitoring of the air quality.

“We need measures that can quickly improve the quality of the air we breathe. The promises are not making us healthier. World Health Organization studies show that pollution is responsible not only for lung diseases, but also for strokes and heart diseases,” said Mădălina Scarlat, member of Fridays For Future Romania.

The march, named “Clean air, not poisoned lungs!” will start at 17:00. The protesters will meet in Unirii Square in downtown Bucharest and walk all the way to the Environment Ministry’s headquarters. Further details are available here.

(Photo source: Mihocphoto/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

