Air and water show on Bucharest lake this weekend

AeroNautic Show, an event combining air and nautical acrobatics, takes place on September 16 in the Morii Lake area, in Bucharest’s District 6.

The three-hour program covers demonstrative exercises delivered by teams from the National Defense Ministry, the Vlad Tepes Special Intervention Brigade, the Romanian Gendarmerie, the Inspectorate for Emergency Situation, the Emergency Service SMURD, the Aerobatic Yakers, Jurgis Kairys, the Timisoara Aeronautics Club, JetSki FreeStyle Team and Yacht Club Mircea.

AeroNautic Expo, an event where the public can interact with pilots, marine and military personnel, takes place the same day, between 10:00 and 18:00 in Crangasi Park. The public can attend survival workshops, climbing panel workshops and see the various equipment used by the teams present.

The event starts at 11:00, entrance is free.

(Photo source: AeroNautic Show)