Agroland Agribusiness seeks to issue RON bonds at 8-9% yield

Agroland Agribusiness (AAB), a company listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), announced to investors on July 23 that the management decided to make a private placement of bonds denominated in local currency (RON), with a value of RON 5 mln (EUR 1 mln) that can be extended up to RON 10 mln. Agroland Agribusiness sells inputs for organic and conventional agriculture and is part of the Agroland group.

The company will issue unsecured and non-convertible bonds in a private placement to up to 150 individual and institutional investors per EU member state besides the qualified investors, in order to be admitted to trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The maturity is 60 months from the date of issue, and the principal will be fully reimbursed at the final maturity.

The company notes that the coupon rate will have a fixed nominal rate over the tenant of the bonds, payable semi-annually on the coupon date and that it will be established based on investor interest and will be in the range of 8% -9%.

The bonds may be redeemed in full, but not in part, at the initiative of the company starting with the second year of the life of the bonds, in which case the company will pay to the holders for each bond held at the reference date a “clean” redemption price of 102.5%.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)