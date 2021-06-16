Romanian group Agroland lists on BVB its second member

Agroland Agribusiness went public on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), after a private placement for shares, through which the company raised RON 6.07 mln (EUR 1.2 mln) from investors. The company's shares are traded under the AAB ticker.

The funds will be used to develop the company and finance investments in fixed assets, mergers & acquisitions, as well as to invest in agricultural startups.

In the first two hours of trading, its shares soared by 33% compared to the price in the private placement, putting the company's market capitalization at RON 36 mln (EUR 7.2 mln). At the end of the first trading day, the gain moderated to 24%.

Agroland Agribusiness started its activity in 2016 as a division of the parent company Agroland Business System, owned by Horia Cardos. Since 2017, Agroland Agribusiness has operated independently, legally and financially. The main object of activity is the marketing of inputs for conventional and organic agriculture, including fertilizers, plant protection products and seeds. The secondary activity concerns the trading of cereals.

In 2020, Agroland Agribusiness registered a turnover of RON 18.4 mln (+88% compared to the previous year). The net profit obtained was RON 1.26 mln +(232% compared to the previous year), with a net margin of 6.82%.

Agroland Agribusiness is the second company in the group to come on the AeRO market, after the parent company, Agroland Business System (AG), listed on March 1, 2021.

Agroland took its first steps on the stock exchange a year ago, on June 16, 2020, when Agroland Business System bonds (AGR25) started trading.

Agroland group managed to attract overall RON 22.05 mln (EUR 4.5 mln) from investors through a private placement for bonds in 2020 and other two private placements for shares carried out in 2020 and 2021 by Agroland Business System and Agroland Agribusiness.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)