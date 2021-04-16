Aggreko delivers 43MW CHP solution for power plant in western Romania

Aggreko, a leading global supplier of mobile and modular power, temperature control and energy services, has installed a new Combined Heat and Power (CHP) solution at the CET Arad Power Plant in western Romania.

The solution will help increase efficiency and stability at the plant, a key provider of hot water and electricity for the district heating scheme and grid at the regional capital Arad City, for the next four years.

The complete solution comprised 43MW of power: 21MW gas generation, with a further 20 MW of thermal energy derived from the plant’s operations, supported by an additional 2MW battery capacity.

The system has the potential to cut carbon emissions by up to 45% by capturing and using the plant’s exhaust gas and gas engine jacket water to generate further thermal energy, according to Aggreko.

The power plant, operated by CET Arad, has been the main source of energy and heat for nearby Arad city for almost 50 years. It was originally built to provide heat and electricity in the 1970s and has since developed its offer, with a fall in demand for heat, meaning it now works primarily to provide electricity for the Ancillary Services market.

