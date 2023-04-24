Transport

Romanian railway company introduces additional trains to the seaside for May 1 mini-break

24 April 2023

As many tourists are expected to spend the May 1 mini-break on the Black Sea coast, Romania’s railway company CFR Calatori said it would introduce additional direct trains to seaside resorts during this period.

Thus, for April 27/28 and May 1/2, in addition to the existing trains, CFR Calatori announced the addition of direct connections to Constanta and other seaside resorts from Bucharest Nord, Iasi, Suceava, Arad, Craiova, Satu Mare, Baia Mare, Oradea, Cluj-Napoca, Targu Mures, and Brasov.

The company also said those travelling from other regions of the country also have fast connections from Bucharest, where a train leaves for Constanta every two hours.

May 1 (Monday) - Labour Day is one of the 15 public holidays in Romania this year. Traditionally, many choose to spend the May 1 vacation at the seaside, but the Danube Delta or the mountain resorts are also popular destinations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ipas/Dreamstime.com)

