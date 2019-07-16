Romania Insider
Transport minister gets broken arm after car accident in Bucharest
16 July 2019
Romanian transport minister Razvan Cuc was taken to the hospital after a car accident in Bucharest. The minister was rushing to get to the Social Democratic Party’s Executive Committee meeting on Monday, July 15, when the accident took place, Mediafax reported.

The minister wasn’t driving, but he broke his arm and was taken to the hospital. According to the media, quoting police sources, the minister’s driver did an illegal overtaking and bumped another car. Minister Cuc said he didn’t see the accident as he was busy studying some documents.

(Photo: gov.ro)

