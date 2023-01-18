The Oltenia Energy Complex recently announced the first measures following the accident in which three people died and ten others were injured. Two of the heads of the Jilț Sud Quarry were removed from their positions, while the director of the Mining Subsidiary resigned.

Initial investigations showed that a vehicle fell approximately three meters while transporting workers as well as two metal acetylene tubes. Three people – aged 29, 38, and 48 – died and ten others were wounded. Police have opened investigations for manslaughter, bodily harm through negligence, and failure to take and comply with legal safety and health measures in the workplace.

“Following the event that took place on January 17, 2023, at the Jilț Sud Quarry, the CE Oltenia Board has taken note of the resignation of Mr. Gheorghescu Florentin Nicu from the position of director of the Mining Subsidiary and has decided to appoint Mr. Paraschivu Ion to the position," the CEO of Oltenia Energy Complex said in a press release cited by News.ro.

Paraschivu previously held the positions of director of the Technical Department, director of the Production Department, and deputy director of the mechanical department within the Mining Subsidiary, carrying out his activity in the mining sector since 1990.

Additionally, the CE Oltenia Board has decided to change the head of the UMC Jilț position from Mr. Dancau Doru to Mr. Vulpe Viorel, and to change the head of the Jilț Sud Quarry from Mr. Grecu Sorin to Mr. Turtoi Tiberiu, the company stated.

Romania’s energy minister, Virgil Popescu, asked for the resignation of three directors within the Oltenia Energy Complex who are directly responsible for the activity at the Jilț Sud Quarry.

The Director of the Oltenia Energy Complex (CE), Daniel Burlan, stated that the vehicle involved in the accident at the Jilț Sud Quarry was not certified for transporting people and that it was intended for transporting goods. He added that the driver knew that, since the man was not an employee of the company, but of a service provider. He also said that roads were to blame.

(Photo source: Complexul Energetic Oltenia on Facebook)