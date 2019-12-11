Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 11/12/2019 - 08:27
Business
Professional services provider Accenture further expands offices in Bucharest
12 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Accenture Services Romania has decided to lease an additional 4,800 sqm of office space in the West Gate Business Park, in Western Bucharest.

The American company has thus reached a total of 17,000 sqm leased in West Gate, occupying almost an entire building in the project, according to a statement by Genesis Property, the project’s owner.

"We are honored by this decision of a long-term partner of Accenture’s size, who continues to develop and invest in Romania," says Liviu Tudor, president and founder of Genesis Property.

Accenture Services Romania is one of the three firms Accenture group has in the country. The other two are Accenture Industrial Software Solutions and Accenture Managed Services.

The aggregated business of the three local companies amounted to RON 478.4 million (EUR 102.8 mln) in 2018, 15% higher than the previous year.

The company specializes in providing services and solutions for the business environment, from strategy and consulting to digitalization, technology and operational processes.

Most of Accenture Romania's employees - over 2,000 - work for the local subsidiary of the global professional services company - Accenture Services Romania.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 11/12/2019 - 08:27
Business
Professional services provider Accenture further expands offices in Bucharest
12 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Accenture Services Romania has decided to lease an additional 4,800 sqm of office space in the West Gate Business Park, in Western Bucharest.

The American company has thus reached a total of 17,000 sqm leased in West Gate, occupying almost an entire building in the project, according to a statement by Genesis Property, the project’s owner.

"We are honored by this decision of a long-term partner of Accenture’s size, who continues to develop and invest in Romania," says Liviu Tudor, president and founder of Genesis Property.

Accenture Services Romania is one of the three firms Accenture group has in the country. The other two are Accenture Industrial Software Solutions and Accenture Managed Services.

The aggregated business of the three local companies amounted to RON 478.4 million (EUR 102.8 mln) in 2018, 15% higher than the previous year.

The company specializes in providing services and solutions for the business environment, from strategy and consulting to digitalization, technology and operational processes.

Most of Accenture Romania's employees - over 2,000 - work for the local subsidiary of the global professional services company - Accenture Services Romania.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 November 2019
Social
Who did the Romanians abroad vote for? Iohannis won in all major communities, except for Netherlands and Denmark
11 November 2019
Politics
USR+PLUS alliance will support president Iohannis in second round of Romania’s presidential elections
11 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who are the winners and the losers after the first round? - comment
11 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Partial results confirm that incumbent president and former PM move to second round - update
10 November 2019
Politics
Incumbent president thanks Romanians for massive anti-PSD vote in first round victory speech
10 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Exit polls shows incumbent president first followed by former PM, USR leader third, without Diaspora vote
10 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Update - over 8.68 million Romanians voted in the country
09 November 2019
Letters
Guest post: Three decades after the Fall of the Berlin Wall, Romania sees most notable economic liberalization

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40