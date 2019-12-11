Professional services provider Accenture further expands offices in Bucharest

Accenture Services Romania has decided to lease an additional 4,800 sqm of office space in the West Gate Business Park, in Western Bucharest.

The American company has thus reached a total of 17,000 sqm leased in West Gate, occupying almost an entire building in the project, according to a statement by Genesis Property, the project’s owner.

"We are honored by this decision of a long-term partner of Accenture’s size, who continues to develop and invest in Romania," says Liviu Tudor, president and founder of Genesis Property.

Accenture Services Romania is one of the three firms Accenture group has in the country. The other two are Accenture Industrial Software Solutions and Accenture Managed Services.

The aggregated business of the three local companies amounted to RON 478.4 million (EUR 102.8 mln) in 2018, 15% higher than the previous year.

The company specializes in providing services and solutions for the business environment, from strategy and consulting to digitalization, technology and operational processes.

Most of Accenture Romania's employees - over 2,000 - work for the local subsidiary of the global professional services company - Accenture Services Romania.

