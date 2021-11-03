Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/11/2021 - 08:27
Real Estate

Swiss investor takes over 111-room hotel in downtown Bucharest

11 March 2021
Visionapartments, a company owned by Anja Graf, a 44-year-old Swiss millionaire, signed an agreement to purchase the former Ramada Majestic Hotel on Calea Victoriei in downtown Bucharest.

The hotel's previous owners were four Turkish businessmen: Selim Suat Orsan (28%), Ismail Isik (23.9%), Kemal Yavuz Batum (23.9%), and Atil Ekemen Mehmet (23.9%), according to Ziarul Financiar.

The hotel has 111 rooms on five floors, and its other facilities include six meeting rooms, a gym, a spa area with a heated swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a restaurant, and a business center.

The hotel was built in 1920 and is located in the heart of Bucharest, on Calea Victoriei, being one of the Capital's emblematic buildings.

"With the help of Ernst & Young Romania and the law firm Radu and Associates, Visionapartments managed to complete this important commercial transaction in Bucharest. We are very excited about this purchase. This is a crucial step in the history of Visionapartments and our expansion plans," said Anja Graf, the company's CEO and President.

Established in Switzerland in 1999, Visionapartments specializes in renting out stylish and furnished serviced apartments in over 850 business locations worldwide.

(Photo courtesy of Visionapartments)

[email protected]

