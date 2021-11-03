Swiss investor takes over 111-room hotel in downtown Bucharest

Visionapartments, a company owned by Anja Graf, a 44-year-old Swiss millionaire, signed an agreement to purchase the former Ramada Majestic Hotel on Calea Victoriei in downtown Bucharest.

The hotel's previous owners were four Turkish businessmen: Selim Suat Orsan (28%), Ismail Isik (23.9%), Kemal Yavuz Batum (23.9%), and Atil Ekemen Mehmet (23.9%), according to Ziarul Financiar.

The hotel has 111 rooms on five floors, and its other facilities include six meeting rooms, a gym, a spa area with a heated swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a restaurant, and a business center.

The hotel was built in 1920 and is located in the heart of Bucharest, on Calea Victoriei, being one of the Capital's emblematic buildings.

"With the help of Ernst & Young Romania and the law firm Radu and Associates, Visionapartments managed to complete this important commercial transaction in Bucharest. We are very excited about this purchase. This is a crucial step in the history of Visionapartments and our expansion plans," said Anja Graf, the company's CEO and President.

Established in Switzerland in 1999, Visionapartments specializes in renting out stylish and furnished serviced apartments in over 850 business locations worldwide.

(Photo courtesy of Visionapartments)

