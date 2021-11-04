Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 08:02
Business

Raiffeisen Bank Romania posts 11% profit increase in the first nine months

04 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Raiffeisen Bank, the fifth-biggest lender in Romania by assets, recorded a net profit of RON 645 million (EUR 130 mln) in the first nine months, 11% higher than in the same period of 2020, the bank announced in a press release.

"We had a very good evolution in the first three quarters of 2021. I am glad to see the growth in the lending activity, on the one hand, and, on the other hand, a very good payment behavior of our customers, a sign that we have passed the first waves of the pandemic. The cost of risk has dropped considerably in 2021 compared to 2020, when we had a rather conservative approach to keep up with the deteriorating economic environment," said Steven van Groningen, President & CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

In the first nine months of 2021, the bank's net loan portfolio increased by 13% (year on year) - 12% for individuals, 17% for SMEs and 14% for large and medium-sized corporations – to RON 31.6 bln (EUR 6.38 bln).

The total assets went up by 15% year-on-year, to RON 56.8 bln (EUR 11.5 bln) at the end of September.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 08:02
Business

Raiffeisen Bank Romania posts 11% profit increase in the first nine months

04 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Raiffeisen Bank, the fifth-biggest lender in Romania by assets, recorded a net profit of RON 645 million (EUR 130 mln) in the first nine months, 11% higher than in the same period of 2020, the bank announced in a press release.

"We had a very good evolution in the first three quarters of 2021. I am glad to see the growth in the lending activity, on the one hand, and, on the other hand, a very good payment behavior of our customers, a sign that we have passed the first waves of the pandemic. The cost of risk has dropped considerably in 2021 compared to 2020, when we had a rather conservative approach to keep up with the deteriorating economic environment," said Steven van Groningen, President & CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

In the first nine months of 2021, the bank's net loan portfolio increased by 13% (year on year) - 12% for individuals, 17% for SMEs and 14% for large and medium-sized corporations – to RON 31.6 bln (EUR 6.38 bln).

The total assets went up by 15% year-on-year, to RON 56.8 bln (EUR 11.5 bln) at the end of September.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania