Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 08:13
Business

Oil services supplier Petro Welt Technologies pulls out of Romania

25 October 2021
The Austrian provider of services and equipment for the oil industry Petro Welt Technologies (PeWeTe), which entered the local market in 2018, decided to pull out of Romania due to delays and obstacles caused by Covid restrictions, Profit.ro reported.

Established in 2018, the Romanian subsidiary, PeWeTe Evo Europe, started its activity in the first quarter of 2020, after obtaining the relevant authorizations. However, the official launch was postponed due to the pandemic and took place only this summer.

 The company was launched as the new base of operations of PeWeTe in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe. However, the parent company has now decided to abandon its business in Romania, citing delays caused by the restrictions imposed in the pandemic.

(Photo:  Luyag2 | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Editor's picks