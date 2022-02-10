Krzysztof Kieślowski: Retrospective dedicated to Polish director at TIFF 2022 festival in Romania

Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest film festival in the country, will present a retrospective dedicated to acclaimed Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Kieślowski at this year’s edition.

The festival, scheduled to take place between June 17 and June 26, plans to present ten of Kieślowski’s works in a special program dedicated to Polish cinema. Poland is of the two guest countries at this year’s edition of the event.

The director of films such as the trilogy Three Colors - Red, White and Blue, The Double Life of Veronique, and the ten-part Dekalog was born in 1941 in Warsaw, and graduated from the prestigious films school of Łódź. Regarded as a master of the “cinema of moral anxiety,” he started his career as a documentary filmmaker and went on to direct more than 40 films.

His last four features consolidated his place as one of the most acclaimed auteurs in world cinema. The Double Life of Véronique (1991), the story of two identical women who do not know each other but share a mysterious emotional bond, received four distinctions at the Cannes film festival, including one granted to actress Irène Jacob, and two nominations at the 1992 César awards.

The Three Colors trilogy, starring actors such as Juliette Binoche, Julie Delpy and Jean-Louis Trintignant, received an impressive series of nominations and awards, including the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival (Blue, 1993), the Silver Bear for best director at the Berlinale (White, 1994), and three Oscar nominations (Red, 1995), including for Best Director and Best Writing.

(Photo: Piotr Jaxa, courtesy of TIFF)

