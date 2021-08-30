Company data aggregator founded by Romanians looks for EUR 1.4 mln financing

Global Database, an aggregator of data about public and private companies founded by two Romanians in 2015, aims to get EUR 1.4 mln funding to develop its service and hire sales specialists for the US and UK markets.

The company will sell up to 10% of its shares through the local equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.

The company was created in 2015 by Nicolae Buldumac, a specialist with ten years of experience in sales and marketing in the UK and Vitalie Aremescu, a specialist with 13 years of experience in IT in the Republic of Moldova.

The two aim to create the largest database of public and private companies in the world so that companies have the necessary information to attract customers, to minimize risks but also for analysis and decisions.

Global Database currently provides information about over 120 million companies worldwide, providing structured and up-to-date data for sales, marketing and compliance specialists to identify business opportunities and avoid risk.

The platform includes contact details about companies, financial reports, who are the final beneficiaries, credit risk information, daily alerts.

“In the next five years, we plan to become the world’s largest database and provide information about over 450 million companies,” said Nicolae Buldumac, CEO and Co-Founder of Global Database.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

