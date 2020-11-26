Dutch investors to add residential project near their logistic center in Bucharest

The Dutch investors that own the Eurocooling logistics center in eastern Bucharest have applied for approval of a zoning plan (PUZ) for the development of a residential project on the platform where they operate, Economica.net reported.

The warehouse business has recorded a steady increase in rental income over the past six years.

The owners now plan to build a residential complex with seven blocks of up to 12 floors and about 1,200 apartments.

Several major real estate investments are being prepared in the same area.

The Eurocooling Center complex on Andronache avenue occupies a 4.3-hectare plot of land on which the Bucharest Art Company operated in the past.

The facility has 23,000 sqm of warehouse space.

The logistics center is owned by a group of Dutch investors, including Dirk-Jente Lyckle Kuipers, who also owns a 40% stake in the Brasov company Primo Cezar, one of the largest cattle farm owners in Romania.

(Photo: Pixabay)

