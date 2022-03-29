Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 13:54
Entertainment

Disney+ to launch in Romania in June

29 March 2022
Disney+, the streaming service of The Walt Disney Company, will be available in Romania starting June 14th, the company said in an announcement on its launch dates and pricing for the 42 countries and 11 new territories.

The monthly pricing for the service will be RON 29.99 and the yearly one RON 299.90.

Subscribers will have access to titles such as The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau, the Marvel Studios’ series Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac, and the Oscars-nominated Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina.

Other titles available are Disney and Pixar’s Luca and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto and Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the legendary Cruella de Vil.

In the general entertainment category, titles available include Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, The Simpsons, Grey’s Anatomy, and from National Geographic, The World According To Jeff Goldblum.

Users will have access to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, IMAX Enhanced for selected titles (where available), and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the option for parents to set Kids Profiles.

Disney+ is the streaming service for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, and more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand Star. 

(Photo: Tanaonte/Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
1

