Disney+ to launch in Romania in June

Disney+, the streaming service of The Walt Disney Company, will be available in Romania starting June 14th, the company said in an announcement on its launch dates and pricing for the 42 countries and 11 new territories.

The monthly pricing for the service will be RON 29.99 and the yearly one RON 299.90.

Subscribers will have access to titles such as The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau, the Marvel Studios’ series Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac, and the Oscars-nominated Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina.

Other titles available are Disney and Pixar’s Luca and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto and Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the legendary Cruella de Vil.

In the general entertainment category, titles available include Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, The Simpsons, Grey’s Anatomy, and from National Geographic, The World According To Jeff Goldblum.

Users will have access to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, IMAX Enhanced for selected titles (where available), and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the option for parents to set Kids Profiles.

Disney+ is the streaming service for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, and more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand Star.

(Photo: Tanaonte/Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com