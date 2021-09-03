South Africa’s wealthiest family buys stake in RO-focused property investor

An investment vehicle controlled by Mary Oppenheimer, a member of South Africa's wealthiest family, paid EUR 27 million to investment fund Attacq for 5.87% of MAS REI - a property investor focusing on Romania that also operates in Bulgaria and Poland, Economica.net reported.

MAS REI’s main shareholders are now Prime Kapital Holdings Ltd and associates (16.17%), Attacq Ltd (14.8%), South African Government Employees Pension Fund (7.53%), Argosy (7.13%), and the Mary Oppenheimer family (5.87%).

MAS REI and its affiliated group Prime Kapital are among the most important real estate investors in Romania.

The investment budget of MAS REI and Prime Kapital in Romania, both for the ongoing projects and those put on hold, is EUR 815 million.

The company's only office project, the one in Iasi, has a budget of EUR 165.3 million.

For residential, the budget is EUR 265.5 million, and the rest of the money will go to retail, according to data from the company's financial report.

(Photo: Lovelyday12/ Dreamstime)

