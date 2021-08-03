Microsoft partner Allyis rents 1,500 sqm of offices and seeks to hire 150

The American software manufacturer Allyis, one of Microsoft's strategic partners, has already rented a 1,500 square meter office and wants to quickly hire 150, according to Profit.ro.

This is reportedly the largest rental transaction in Bucharest, with a new tenant, in H1.

The company, headquartered near Seattle, has offices in India and Costa Rica as well, with the fourth office planned in Romania.

The Romanian office is located on a higher floor of the AFI Park 4 & 5 office complex, next to the AFI Cotroceni mall in Bucharest, being chosen also because it is about 500 meters away from the new headquarters of Microsoft Romania, within the Campus complex. 6.

Founded in 1996, Allyis has become a strategic partner of Microsoft, but has customers and companies such as Adobe, Starbucks, Apple, Disney and Walmart. The software company is led by Rakesh Garg, Sarada Bharadwaj and Manish Samadarshi.

(Photo: Adrea | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com