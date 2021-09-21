Catherine Zeta-Jones to film in Romania for Netflix's Wednesday series

Catherine Zeta-Jones will film for Wednesday, a Netflix series revolving around the Addams Family character Wednesday Addams, in Romania, she told Entertainment Tonight (ET).

The series, directed by Tim Burton, will see Catherine Zeta-Jones star as Morticia Addams.

Zeta-Jones told Entertainment Tonight she was looking forward to playing the part.

Netflix described the series as the "new live-action coming-of-age comedy […] that will see everyone's favorite maiden of the macabre graduate into a full-fledged leading lady."

"The upcoming eight-episode series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday's years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body."

Jenna Ortega was cast as Wednesday Addams, Luis Guzmán will guest star as Gomez Addams, and Gwendoline Christie will play Morticia Addams' rival Larissa Weems.

The cast also includes Issac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Victor Dorobantu (Thing) and George Burcea (Lurch), with Tommie Earl Jenkins (Mayor Walker), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), William Houston (Joseph Crackstone), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Santiago), Oliver Watson (Kent), Calum Ross (Rowan) and Johnna Dias Watson (Divina), Variety reported.

(Photo: Hutchinsphoto | Dreamstime.com)

