Young man commits suicide at Bucharest subway

A young man died after he threw himself in front of the subway train in Bucharest’s Nicolae Teclu underground station.

The man, who was about 30, laid on the subway track and just waited for the train to run over him, according to the Emergency Situations Unit – ISU Bucharest-Ilfov. He died instantaneously.

The underground traffic was halted to allow the authorities to clear the tracks and investigate the incident.

Several deadly incidents have taken place at the Bucharest underground in recent years. Last year, a woman with mental problems pushed a younger woman in front of the subway train. The young woman died.

New passenger protection systems in Bucharest subway stations

[email protected]

(Photo source: Metrorex)