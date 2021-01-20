Chinese brand Xiaomi launches online store in Romania

Chinese group Xiaomi, the third-biggest smartphone brand in the world, has expanded its presence on the Romanian market by launching Mi-Home.ro.

The new official e-commerce platform allows customers to purchase the brand's products online, at the most advantageous prices.

"The increased efficiency of the multi-channel distribution platform is the basic component of the company's expansion strategy. In this way, we can operate efficiently and, at the same time, expand our user area and offer them new experiences. Since our inception, we have focused on direct online sales of our products to increase efficiency and build a digital relationship with users," said Xiaomi Corporation representatives.

The opening of the first Xiaomi store in Romania comes just over one year after Romanian import and distribution firm GBR Tronics opened the first Xiaomi shop in Romania, under franchise.

Founded in April 2010, Xiaomi Corporation has become the world's third-largest smartphone brand. It has also created the largest AIoT (AI & IoT) platform for its users, with 289.5 million smart devices connected to it.

Xiaomi currently sells its products in over 90 markets around the world.

(Photo source: Manuel Esteban/Dreamstime.com)