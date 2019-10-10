Chinese Xiaomi prepares direct presence on Romanian market

Officials of Chinese telecom equipment producer Xiaomi announced plans to officially enter the Romanian market by opening an office and approaching the telecom operators as well as other distribution channels with affordable models.

“We cannot leave consumers on a market as big as Romania’s without representatives,” said Jacques Xiang Li, Xiaomi group PR and deputy head of global PR in an interview with Wall-Street.ro.

Many customers ask us when we come to Romania, we cannot ignore it, he added, explaining that by officially entering the country, Xiaomi clearly shows its customers that they are not left out. An office will be opened, he announced.

Entering the Romanian market comes with additional guarantees for customers, after-sales services and, of course, maximizing the company's reach through broader partnerships with telecom operators and other distribution channels.

Xiaomi already has agreements with Orange, Vodafone and RCS & RDS and is in talks with Telekom. The major development once the company enters the market is that more product ranges will be available.

