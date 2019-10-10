Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/10/2019 - 08:21
Business
Chinese Xiaomi prepares direct presence on Romanian market
10 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Officials of Chinese telecom equipment producer Xiaomi announced plans to officially enter the Romanian market by opening an office and approaching the telecom operators as well as other distribution channels with affordable models.

“We cannot leave consumers on a market as big as Romania’s without representatives,” said Jacques Xiang Li, Xiaomi group PR and deputy head of global PR in an interview with Wall-Street.ro.

Many customers ask us when we come to Romania, we cannot ignore it, he added, explaining that by officially entering the country, Xiaomi clearly shows its customers that they are not left out. An office will be opened, he announced.

Entering the Romanian market comes with additional guarantees for customers, after-sales services and, of course, maximizing the company's reach through broader partnerships with telecom operators and other distribution channels.

Xiaomi already has agreements with Orange, Vodafone and RCS & RDS and is in talks with Telekom. The major development once the company enters the market is that more product ranges will be available.

(Photo: © Wuwei1970 | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/10/2019 - 08:21
Business
Chinese Xiaomi prepares direct presence on Romanian market
10 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Officials of Chinese telecom equipment producer Xiaomi announced plans to officially enter the Romanian market by opening an office and approaching the telecom operators as well as other distribution channels with affordable models.

“We cannot leave consumers on a market as big as Romania’s without representatives,” said Jacques Xiang Li, Xiaomi group PR and deputy head of global PR in an interview with Wall-Street.ro.

Many customers ask us when we come to Romania, we cannot ignore it, he added, explaining that by officially entering the country, Xiaomi clearly shows its customers that they are not left out. An office will be opened, he announced.

Entering the Romanian market comes with additional guarantees for customers, after-sales services and, of course, maximizing the company's reach through broader partnerships with telecom operators and other distribution channels.

Xiaomi already has agreements with Orange, Vodafone and RCS & RDS and is in talks with Telekom. The major development once the company enters the market is that more product ranges will be available.

(Photo: © Wuwei1970 | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 October 2019
Social
WB report: Almost two in five Romanians with higher education live abroad
09 October 2019
Business
WB significantly improves forecast on Romania’s economic growth, warns about risks around the corner
09 October 2019
Social
Romanians spend two thirds more on alcohol and tobacco than on their health
09 October 2019
Social
Two million EU citizens apply to stay in UK after Brexit, almost 300,000 are Romanians
09 October 2019
Social
Online retailer's manifest-commercial starring 102-year old #rezist advocate stirs fiery debate in Romania
08 October 2019
Politics
EC president-elect rejects Romania’s second proposal for commissioner
08 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s SocDem Govt., giving away money it does not have to stay in power
08 October 2019
Politics
Former president: If Biden’s son had business in Romania, I would have known

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40