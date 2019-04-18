Work on high-speed railway from Oradea to Cluj-Napoca to start this year

Romania already has a feasibility study for the high-speed railway link between Oradea, near the border with Hungary, and Cluj-Napoca, according to transport minister Răzvan Cuc.

He said that the Romanian authorities would launch the design and execution of this project this year, local Adevarul reported.

Once this segment is completed, passenger trains will be able to travel on it at a maximum speed of 160 km/h. Oradea will be linked by another high-speed route with Budapest in Hungary. Therefore, Cluj-Napoca will have high-speed rail links to western Europe.

Hungarian foreign affairs minister Peter Szijjarto announced last year that Romania and Hungary decided that the first high-speed train in the region should link Budapest to Cluj-Napoca, and the Hungarian side allocated EUR 3.3 million to carry out the feasibility study.

Minister Cuc has pointed out that the Budapest - Cluj-Napoca route will be linked to the IVth European transport corridor securing the high-speed connection of both Oradea and Cluj to Bucharest. Work on the railway along the IVth European transport corridor is underway, Cuc said. “This year we are finishing another 150 kilometers between Coşlariu and Simeria,” he stated.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)