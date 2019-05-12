Wizz Air to fly to Prague and Seville from Bucharest starting July 2020

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air, the biggest air carried in Romania by number of passengers, announced that it will fly to Seville and Prague from Bucharest starting July 2020.

Romania currently hasn’t got any low-cost connection to Czechia’s capital, which is one of the top tourist destinations in the region.

Wizz Air will also increase the number of aircraft operating flights from Romania’s capital city from 29 to 30.

Clients can already book flights from Bucharest to Prague for prices starting from RON 129 (EUR 27), and to Seville for prices from RON 159 (EUR 33).

Out of the 30 aircraft serving Bucharest airport, 13 will be stationed in Romania’s capital city.

The company aims to develop its fleet by 2026, reaching a total of 300 aircraft, carrying 100 million passengers, and the number of employees to increase by 10,000.

Wizz Air is the leader of Romania’s market, with a share of 41%. Its aircraft fly from 10 Romanian cities to 154 destinations in 20 countries.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

