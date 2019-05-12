Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 12/05/2019 - 08:14
Business
Wizz Air to fly to Prague and Seville from Bucharest starting July 2020
05 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air, the biggest air carried in Romania by number of passengers, announced that it will fly to Seville and Prague from Bucharest starting July 2020.

Romania currently hasn’t got any low-cost connection to Czechia’s capital, which is one of the top tourist destinations in the region.

Wizz Air will also increase the number of aircraft operating flights from Romania’s capital city from 29 to 30.

Clients can already book flights from Bucharest to Prague for prices starting from RON 129 (EUR 27), and to Seville for prices from RON 159 (EUR 33).

Out of the 30 aircraft serving Bucharest airport, 13 will be stationed in Romania’s capital city.

The company aims to develop its fleet by 2026, reaching a total of 300 aircraft, carrying 100 million passengers, and the number of employees to increase by 10,000.

Wizz Air is the leader of Romania’s market, with a share of 41%. Its aircraft fly from 10 Romanian cities to 154 destinations in 20 countries.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 12/05/2019 - 08:14
Business
Wizz Air to fly to Prague and Seville from Bucharest starting July 2020
05 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air, the biggest air carried in Romania by number of passengers, announced that it will fly to Seville and Prague from Bucharest starting July 2020.

Romania currently hasn’t got any low-cost connection to Czechia’s capital, which is one of the top tourist destinations in the region.

Wizz Air will also increase the number of aircraft operating flights from Romania’s capital city from 29 to 30.

Clients can already book flights from Bucharest to Prague for prices starting from RON 129 (EUR 27), and to Seville for prices from RON 159 (EUR 33).

Out of the 30 aircraft serving Bucharest airport, 13 will be stationed in Romania’s capital city.

The company aims to develop its fleet by 2026, reaching a total of 300 aircraft, carrying 100 million passengers, and the number of employees to increase by 10,000.

Wizz Air is the leader of Romania’s market, with a share of 41%. Its aircraft fly from 10 Romanian cities to 154 destinations in 20 countries.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 December 2019
Social
Romania’s Parliament repeals controversial law that released thousands of dangerous convicts from jail
03 December 2019
Social
PISA 2018 test results show over 4 in 10 Romanian students don't understand what they read; education minister not that worried
02 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s former ruling party leader, now in jail, posts Facebook message on National Day
02 December 2019
Sports
Romanian handball star Cristina Neagu receives fourth IHF Player of the Year title
01 December 2019
Social
Bucharest Polytechnic University tests system that could detect earthquakes at least four hours in advance
30 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020 draw in Bucharest puts three of the favorites in the same group
29 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020: European football superstars come to Bucharest for Euro 2020 draw
29 November 2019
Eco
March for environment in Vienna embraces the cause to save Romania’s forests

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40