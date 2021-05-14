Wizz Air announces new Rome base and new flights to Romania

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced that it would open a new base in Rome, Italy, offering 32 new routes to 19 countries, including Romania. The airline will allocate four Airbus 321neo aircraft to Rome-Fiumicino airport in July 2021.

In Romania, the air carrier will fly to Constanta, Satu Mare, and Targu Mures. The new Airbus A321neo aircraft will also support new flights to destinations such as London Luton, Liverpool, Sofia, Tel Aviv, Casablanca, Marrakesh, Mykonos, Santorini, Corfu, Tenerife, and Prague.

The 32 new routes will complement the 25 routes already operated from Rome-Fiumicino and Rome-Ciampino airports, the company said. Tickets can already be booked online or through the mobile app, at prices starting at EUR 19.99.

The establishment of the newest Wizz Air base in Rome-Fiumicino follows the opening of four other bases (Milan Malpensa, Catania, Palermo, and Bari) in Italy in the last year.

(Photo source: Darius Strazdas/Dreamstime.com)