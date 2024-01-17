Wizz Air resumes Bucharest-Tel Aviv flights

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced on January 17 that it would resume operations from Bucharest, Budapest, Sofia, London, Krakow and Rome to Tel Aviv. Flights will resume from March 1, 2024, and will be operated three times a week.

From Bucharest, Wizz Air will fly to Tel Aviv on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Tickets can be booked online on the company’s website or via the app at prices starting at RON 99, the airline said.

Wizz Air also resumed flights to the Republic of Moldova’s capital, Chișinău, in December 2023.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: 9parusnikov/Dreamstime.com)