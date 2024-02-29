Wizz Air announces flights from Romania’s Brașov to Budapest

Low-cost airline Wizz Air announced that it will fly from Brașov’s Ghimbav International Airport to Budapest. The service will be operated three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, starting June.

Flights from Brașov to Budapest have a price starting at RON 79 (EUR 16), Wizz Air announced. According to its website, a one-way ticket costs RON 259 (EUR 52), while the price for a return ticket is even higher, at RON 369 (EUR 74), according to local news outlet Brasov.net.

Also from June, Wizz Air will operate daily flights from Bucharest to Budapest.

"We are pleased to announce two more routes from Romania to the capital of Hungary, Budapest. With these additions, we reaffirm our commitment to our Romanian customers, offering them more travel options at affordable prices,” said Valeria Bragarenco, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air.

Flights between Brasov and Budapest will start on June 18. The departure from Budapest (BUD) will take place at 05:15 local time, and the landing at Brașov (GHV) will be at 07:30 local time. The departure from Brașov (GHV) will take place at 08:05 local time, and the landing in Budapest (BUD) will be at 08:15 local time.

At the same time, Wizz Air will launch a route from Bucharest to Salzburg on April 1, and on June 20, a new route to Leipzig.

