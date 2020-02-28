Largest airline in Romania temporarily cuts flights to Italy by 60% due to coronavirus

Wizz Air, the biggest operator on the Romanian air transportation market, announced on Thursday, February 27, that it is amending its flight schedule due to declining demand on Italian routes following the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

The company cancelled over 60% of the flights to Italy were canceled for the period March 11 - April 2, 2020. The flight schedule could return to normal after April 2.

Passengers who already booked tickets affected by this change are informed at least 14 days before the date of the trip and are offered flight alternatives on other routes, as close as possible. Tourists who have booked directly through wizzair.com or the mobile application will receive an email notification, offering free modification of the reservation, full refund of the money paid or 120% of the amount paid in the form of company credit.

WizzAir is the airline that transported to Romania and back to Italy the passenger later proved to be infected with Covid-19. The 71-year old Italian, who visited relatives and his businesses in Craiova and Gorj county, was diagnosed with the virus after he returned from Romania to Italy. A few days later, the first case of coronavirus infection was confirmed in Romania, a 20-year old man who worked in a restaurant owned by the Italian.

