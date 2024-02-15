Iaşi’s Classix festival celebrates Year of Czech Music with Bucharest event this month

Classix, the festival dedicated to classical music in Iași, eastern Romania, celebrates the Year of Czech Music through a special event in Bucharest this month. Scheduled for February 26, Bohemian Jazz | Bucharest Classix brings Trio Bohémo to Sala Gloria for a concert that combines “the elegance of classical music and the spontaneity of jazz.”

The concert program includes Martin Brunner: Moving Silhouettes, Bedřich Smetana: Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 15, Antonín Dvořák: Piano Trio in E minor, Op. 90 ‘Dumky’, and Paul Schoenfield: Café Music.

The event is organized by the Asociația Industrii Creative, Showberry, and the Czech Centre Bucharest, with the support of the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Romania. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Trio Bohémo, originally from the Czech Republic, is made up of violinist Matouš Pěruška, cellist Kristina Vocetková, and pianist Jan Vojtek. It has performed on numerous important stages, such as the Musikverein in Vienna, London’s Wigmore Hall, and Manchester’s Stoller Hall, being a member of the European Academy of Chamber Music.

“With the help of the exceptional Czech artists from Trio Bohémo, classical chamber music will take on new dimensions, just like at the Classix festival in Iași. We are confident that it will be an extraordinary concert, and the synergy of the arts and the fusion with light design and video mapping will render the classic contemporary adventure that our audience has fallen in love with,” said Patricia Brohanschi, director and co-founder of the Classix festival.

Classix Festival will take place in Iași between February 18-25, 2024.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)