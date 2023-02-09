Eco

 

 

Rare white deer spotted in Romania’s Bucegi Mountains

09 February 2023
A monitoring camera installed in a forest in Romania’s Bucegi Natural Park captured amazing pictures of a white deer. The rare animal was spotted at one of the feeding points monitored by the forest management company Romsilva.

Romsilva explained that this extremely rare colour for a deer is caused by albinism, “a genetic disorder characterized by the absence or production of a very small amount of melanin, the pigment responsible for colouring the skin, eyes and hair.”

This unusual colour represents a disadvantage for the animal because, while it kind of helps the deer stay hidden during winter, it does stand out outside of the cold season.

The Bucegi Natural Park, located in the center of the country, is one of the 22 parks managed by Romsilva. It covers over 32,000 hectares, of which almost 21,500 hectares are forests.

(Photo source: Facebook/Romsilva; photo cred: Obancea Cătalin)

(Photo source: Facebook/Romsilva; photo cred: Obancea Cătalin)

