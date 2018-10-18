WEF report places Romania second-to-last in EU on competitiveness

Romania ranks 52nd out of 140 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report 2018, similarly to last year.

Romania’s score, of 63.5 points out of 100, places the country behind Bulgaria (51), Czech Republic (29), Estonia (32), Slovenia (35), Poland (37), Lithuania (40), Slovakia (41), Latvia (42) and Hungary (48). In the EU, Romania only ranks better than Greece, which ranks 57th.

U.S. leads the ranking, followed by Singapore, Germany, Switzerland and Japan.

The Global Competitiveness Index measures national competitiveness, defined as the set of institutions, policies and factors that determine the level of productivity. Romania ranks best for ICT adoption (36th) and market size (41st) but is only 101st for its financial system.

