Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 10/09/2019 - 14:50
Events
Weekend calendar: Bucharest Marathon, White Night of Art Galleries, Bucharest Auto Show, Béjart Ballet Lausanne
10 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Events:

Bucharest International Marathon: October 12 - October 13. Further details here.

White Night of Art Galleries: October 11. The program is available here.

Bucharest Auto Show & Accessories: October 10 - October 20. Details about exhibitors and program here.

Bucharest Jewish Film Festival 2019: October 10 - October 17. The program is available here.

Béjart Ballet Lausanne: October 12 and October 13 at Sala Palatului. Tickets are available here.

Bucharest Photofest: ongoing, ends October 12, in several locations across the capital. The program is available here.

Animest - International Animation Film Festival: ongoing, ends October 13. The program can be checked here.

Space Adventure exhibition: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More about it here.

Movie openings:

Gemini Man

Starring: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Will Smith, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong

Ready or Not

Starring: Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien

(Photo: Noaptea Albă a Galeriilor – NAG Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 10/09/2019 - 14:50
Events
Weekend calendar: Bucharest Marathon, White Night of Art Galleries, Bucharest Auto Show, Béjart Ballet Lausanne
10 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Events:

Bucharest International Marathon: October 12 - October 13. Further details here.

White Night of Art Galleries: October 11. The program is available here.

Bucharest Auto Show & Accessories: October 10 - October 20. Details about exhibitors and program here.

Bucharest Jewish Film Festival 2019: October 10 - October 17. The program is available here.

Béjart Ballet Lausanne: October 12 and October 13 at Sala Palatului. Tickets are available here.

Bucharest Photofest: ongoing, ends October 12, in several locations across the capital. The program is available here.

Animest - International Animation Film Festival: ongoing, ends October 13. The program can be checked here.

Space Adventure exhibition: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More about it here.

Movie openings:

Gemini Man

Starring: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Will Smith, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong

Ready or Not

Starring: Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien

(Photo: Noaptea Albă a Galeriilor – NAG Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 October 2019
Social
WB report: Almost two in five Romanians with higher education live abroad
09 October 2019
Business
WB significantly improves forecast on Romania’s economic growth, warns about risks around the corner
09 October 2019
Social
Romanians spend two thirds more on alcohol and tobacco than on their health
09 October 2019
Social
Two million EU citizens apply to stay in UK after Brexit, almost 300,000 are Romanians
09 October 2019
Social
Online retailer's manifest-commercial starring 102-year old #rezist advocate stirs fiery debate in Romania
08 October 2019
Politics
EC president-elect rejects Romania’s second proposal for commissioner
08 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s SocDem Govt., giving away money it does not have to stay in power
08 October 2019
Politics
Former president: If Biden’s son had business in Romania, I would have known

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40