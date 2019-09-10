Weekend calendar: Bucharest Marathon, White Night of Art Galleries, Bucharest Auto Show, Béjart Ballet Lausanne

Events:

Bucharest International Marathon: October 12 - October 13. Further details here.

White Night of Art Galleries: October 11. The program is available here.

Bucharest Auto Show & Accessories: October 10 - October 20. Details about exhibitors and program here.

Bucharest Jewish Film Festival 2019: October 10 - October 17. The program is available here.

Béjart Ballet Lausanne: October 12 and October 13 at Sala Palatului. Tickets are available here.

Bucharest Photofest: ongoing, ends October 12, in several locations across the capital. The program is available here.

Animest - International Animation Film Festival: ongoing, ends October 13. The program can be checked here.

Space Adventure exhibition: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More about it here.

Movie openings:

Gemini Man

Starring: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Will Smith, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong

Ready or Not

Starring: Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien

(Photo: Noaptea Albă a Galeriilor – NAG Facebook Page)

