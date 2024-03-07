Weekend calendar: Art Safari, Visuali Italiane, Mucenici fair and more

Another season of the art event Art Safari opens this weekend in Bucharest, putting the spotlight on Romanian painting, while spring traditions are the focus of another fair held at the Peasant Museum.

In Bucharest:

Visuali Italiane – New Italian Cinema in Romania

Until March 10

Recent Italian productions, from both established and emerging directors, as well as reference films are part of the program, which will be attended by special guests such as directors or actors. More details here.

One World Romania – second warm-up

March 9

Valentina Cicogna and Mattia Colombo's documentary Pure Unknown (Sconosciuti puri) is screened in the presence of both directors, who will also answer questions from the audience. The event takes place at the Peasant Museum Cinema. More details here. The screening is part of the program of the third edition of Visuali Italiane - New Italian Cinema in Romania.

Art Safari

March 8 – July 28

This season of Art Safari brings to the spotlight masters of Romanian art such as Eustațiu Stoenescu, Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, and Corneliu Baba. Five exhibitions are part of the program of the event which takes place at the Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest’s Old Town. Further details on each exhibition and their schedule here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

March 7, 8

South Korean pianist Sunwook Kim conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra in a program of works by Beethoven and Mendelssohn. Further details here.

La Traviata @ ONB

March 9, 10

Simona Neagu is Violetta, Andrei Lazăr is Alfredo, and Lucian Petrean is Germont in this production of Verdi’s opera. The entire cast is listed here.

Women artists in concert @ Sala Radio

Conductor Jessica Cottis leads the National Radio Orchestra, with pianist Adela Liculescu as soloist. The program includes works by Diana Rotaru, Mozart, and R. Strauss. More here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until May 12

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Victor Brauner. Between the oneiric and the occult

Until April 30

The exhibition at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) focused on the Surrealist painter brings together works from the collections of local and European museums – paintings, drawings, books, magazines and more. More here.

Jonathan Lasker: Paintings from Five Decades

Until May 11

The solo exhibition of the New-York-based painter is open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) in Bucharest. The show, part of MARe’s international program, includes 15 large-size works by the artist, created over the past five decades and selected from various European collections. More details here.

Théo Massoulier: Organism

Until March 30

Théo Massoulier’s first solo show with Gaep presents new sculptures, assemblages and paintings that investigate our relationship with technology and the distinction between alive and non-alive. Further details here and here.

Târg De Mucenici – Mucenici Fair

March 8 – March 10

The fair, held in the yard of the Romanian Peasant Museum, marks the celebration of the 40 mucenici saints. The public can sample here a range of traditional foods, including the Moldovan mucenici, and purchase various hand-made gifts. An egg painting workshop is also included in the program. Further details here.

In the country

Rituals, Keepers and Storms

Until March 9

The exhibition, open at Isho House / Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara, showcases works by the late artist Ioana Nemeș and is meant as a “gesture of reassessment and documentary research of the body of works Relics for the Afterfuture (Brown).” Further details here.

(Photo: previous edition of Art Safari, courtesy of the organizers)

