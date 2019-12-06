Weekend calendar: Street Delivery, European Film Festival, Sibiu International Theater Festival, TIFF retrospective

Events:

Street Delivery: June 14 - June 16, on Arthur Verona Street. More on the event here.

European Film Festival: ongoing, ends June 23 in Bucharest. The schedule of screenings in Bucharest and other cities in the country is available here.

TIFF 2019 Retrospective in Bucharest: ongoing, ends June 16. Further details here.

International Festival of Living Statues: June 14 - June 18, in several locations across Bucharest. More details here.

Sibiu International Theater Festival: June 14 - June 23 in several venues in Sibiu. The program is available here.

SoNoRo Conac chamber music concert series: ongoing, ends July 11. Further details here.

Species of Spaces – Works from the Société Générale Collection: ongoing, ends July 14, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More details here.

Renault and Art, a Living History, 1967-2019: ongoing, ends July 20, Wednesday to Sunday, at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC). More on it here.

Eli Lotar: ongoing, ends July 18, at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here.

Movie openings:

Parking

Starring: Mihai Smarandache, Ariadna Gil, Luis Bermejo, Carmen Florescu, Eric Frances

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Starring: Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Lake Bell, Harrison Ford

(Photo: Street Delivery București Facebook Page)

[email protected]