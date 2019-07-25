Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 07/24/2019 - 15:30
Events
Weekend calendar: Râșnov Histories and Film Festival, Sighișoara Medieval Fest, Creative Fest, ARTmania
25 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Events:

Histories and Film Festival in Rasnov (FFIR): ongoing, ends July 28. The program is available here.

Creative Fest urban art and culture festival: July 26 - July 28 at Romexpo, in Bucharest. The program of concerts can be seen here

Sighișoara Medieval Festival: July 26 - July 28 in Sighișoara. The program is available here.

ARTmania rock festival: July 26 - July 27 in the Grand Square (Piata Mare) of Sibiu. The program can be seen here.

Space Adventure: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More details here.

Movie openings:

Crawl

Starring: Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Ross Anderson, Anson Boon, George Somner

Poms

Starring: Diane Keaton, Pam Grier, Jacki Weaver, Rhea Perlman

(Photo of Sighișoara by Aliaksandr Shcharbina/ Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 07/24/2019 - 15:30
Events
Weekend calendar: Râșnov Histories and Film Festival, Sighișoara Medieval Fest, Creative Fest, ARTmania
25 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Events:

Histories and Film Festival in Rasnov (FFIR): ongoing, ends July 28. The program is available here.

Creative Fest urban art and culture festival: July 26 - July 28 at Romexpo, in Bucharest. The program of concerts can be seen here

Sighișoara Medieval Festival: July 26 - July 28 in Sighișoara. The program is available here.

ARTmania rock festival: July 26 - July 27 in the Grand Square (Piata Mare) of Sibiu. The program can be seen here.

Space Adventure: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More details here.

Movie openings:

Crawl

Starring: Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Ross Anderson, Anson Boon, George Somner

Poms

Starring: Diane Keaton, Pam Grier, Jacki Weaver, Rhea Perlman

(Photo of Sighișoara by Aliaksandr Shcharbina/ Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40