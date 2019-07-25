Weekend calendar: Râșnov Histories and Film Festival, Sighișoara Medieval Fest, Creative Fest, ARTmania

Events:

Histories and Film Festival in Rasnov (FFIR): ongoing, ends July 28. The program is available here.

Creative Fest urban art and culture festival: July 26 - July 28 at Romexpo, in Bucharest. The program of concerts can be seen here.

Sighișoara Medieval Festival: July 26 - July 28 in Sighișoara. The program is available here.

ARTmania rock festival: July 26 - July 27 in the Grand Square (Piata Mare) of Sibiu. The program can be seen here.

Space Adventure: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More details here.

Movie openings:

Crawl

Starring: Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Ross Anderson, Anson Boon, George Somner

Poms

Starring: Diane Keaton, Pam Grier, Jacki Weaver, Rhea Perlman

(Photo of Sighișoara by Aliaksandr Shcharbina/ Dreamstime.com)

