Weekend calendar: Bucharest Street Theater Festival, Space Adventure expo, Romania-France Season ending

Events:

Bucharest International Street Theater Festival B-FIT in the Street!,: July 12 - July 14 in the area of George Enescu Square and Calea Victoriei. The program is available here.

Space Adventure: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More details here.

The closing of the Romania - France Season: July 14 in Carol Park. Further details here.

Wine & Street Food Festival: July 12 - July 14 at the Parliament Palace. More on the event here.

Species of Spaces – Works from the Société Générale Collection: ongoing, ends July 14, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More details here.

Renault and Art, a Living History, 1967-2019: ongoing, ends July 20, Wednesday to Sunday, at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC). More on it here.

Eli Lotar: ongoing, ends July 18, at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here.

Movie openings:

Annabelle Comes Home

Starring: Emily Brobst, Patrick Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Vera Farmiga

Vox Lux

Starring: Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin

(Photo: Holger Rudolph, courtesy of ARCUB)

[email protected]