videoWeekend calendar: Bookfest, Unfinished tech fest, new Pirates of the Caribbean film in cinemas

by Irina Popescu
Events in Bucharest:

Bookfest – Ongoing, ends on May 28, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More information here

Green Hours Jazz Fest – May 25-28, at Green Hours Jazz Café in Bucharest. Find out more here

Natura Fest – May 26-28, in Izvor Park, Bucharest. More info here

Frozen Disney concert – May 27, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets online here

Unfinished Festival – May 25-28, at Sala Dalles in Bucharest. More info here

Art Safari – Ongoing, ends on June 18, at Kretzulescu Galleries in Bucharest. Find out more here

Africa Days Festival – May 25-28, at Kran in Bucharest. More information here

Women on Matasari urban festival – May 26-28, on Matasari street, Bucharest. Find out more here

Romanian Design Week – Ongoing, ends on May 28, in Bucharest. More information here

Bucharest Light Festival – May 27, in Carol I Park. More info here

 

Movie openings:

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Starring Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem

 

Movies coming up in June:

Wonder Woman – premiere on June 2

Baywatch – premiere on June 2

The Mummy – premiere on June 9

Cars 3 – premiere on June 16

 

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com

(photo source: IMDB)

