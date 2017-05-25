Events in Bucharest:
Bookfest – Ongoing, ends on May 28, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More information here
Green Hours Jazz Fest – May 25-28, at Green Hours Jazz Café in Bucharest. Find out more here
Natura Fest – May 26-28, in Izvor Park, Bucharest. More info here
Frozen Disney concert – May 27, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets online here
Unfinished Festival – May 25-28, at Sala Dalles in Bucharest. More info here
Art Safari – Ongoing, ends on June 18, at Kretzulescu Galleries in Bucharest. Find out more here
Africa Days Festival – May 25-28, at Kran in Bucharest. More information here
Women on Matasari urban festival – May 26-28, on Matasari street, Bucharest. Find out more here
Romanian Design Week – Ongoing, ends on May 28, in Bucharest. More information here
Bucharest Light Festival – May 27, in Carol I Park. More info here
Movie openings:
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Starring Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem
Movies coming up in June:
Wonder Woman – premiere on June 2
Baywatch – premiere on June 2
The Mummy – premiere on June 9
Cars 3 – premiere on June 16
Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com
(photo source: IMDB)
