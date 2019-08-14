Ro Insider
Events
Weekend calendar: Awake, Smida Jazz festivals, Tarantino’s latest film opens in local cinemas
14 August 2019
Events:

Smida Jazz Festival: August 15 - August 18, in the mountain village of Simda, in the Apuseni Nature Park. More details about the lineup and other activities here.

Awake Festival: August 15 - August 18 at the Teleki Estate in Gornesti, in Mures county. Details about the program here.

Folk Rock Fest Piatra Craiului: August 15 - August 17, Zărnești, Piatra Craiului Nature Park. The program is available here.

Space Adventure exhibition: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More about it here

Movie openings:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Starring: Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Starring: Kevin Costner, Amanda Seyfried, Milo Ventimiglia

(Photo: Awake Festival Facebook Page)

