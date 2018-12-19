Belgian developer WDP takes EUR 150 mln from EIB to expand logistics infrastructure in Romania

The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced it has lent EUR 150 million to Belgian real estate developer Warehouses De Pauw (WDP) to finance the construction of 43 warehouses, all located in Romania’s convergence regions.

The new facilities will be rented long-term, with a focus on establishing new logistics or light industrial operations.

“The warehouses forming part of the project financed by the EIB in Romania are situated on one of the five key national corridors identified by the General Transport Master Plan of Romania. They will be constructed on the basis of sustainability principles, such as energy efficiency and the reduction of carbon emissions, economic water consumption and sound management of construction waste,” reads the EIB press release.

The project is to generate 3,700 new jobs during construction and 750 after project completion.

WDP announced in early October new investments worth EUR 75 million in Romania. The group said it would add some 130,000 sqm in property to its local portfolio, both through new development projects and through acquisitions for existing and new clients.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: WDP)