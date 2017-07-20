Water Police patrolling in Western Romania city

The Local Police in Timisoara, in Western Romania, has started patrolling on the city’s Bega Channel earlier this week, in a boat it has purchased to keep an eye on what happens on and near the channel. It is the first in the country to have a boat for water patrols.

The boat had a price of over RON 130,000 (EUR 28,000), reports local News.ro. So far, five police officers obtained the license needed to drive it.

“The local policemen are patrolling on the channel in two shifts, in the afternoons and at night. They have already begun to monitor negative aspects such as trees that have fallen into the water, plastic water bottles, and large objects that jeopardize the movement of other boats that make trips on the channel for entertainment purposes, as well as the patrolling activity of the Local Police,” reads a statement from Timisoara Local Police.

The Police also said that it would start a water sanitation action in the next period.

